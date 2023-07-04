A Day After Split, Sharad Pawar & Ajit Pawar Debate Who's the Real NCP

"Have you forgotten Sharad Pawar?" snapped Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar at a reporter on Monday, 3 July, after being asked about who the new national president of the party was.

While many are drawing parallels of the split in the NCP to that of the Shiv Sena exactly a year ago, there is one striking difference between the two. Unlike Eknath Shinde and his supporters who launched an all-out attack on Uddhav Thackeray, Ajit Pawar's faction is still seeking Sharad Pawar's "blessings."

"It is Guru Poornima today. Pawar saheb is our guru so we seek his blessings," Chhagan Bhujbal said.