Ajit Pawar Sworn in as Maharashtra's Deputy CM: How Did BJP Finally Crack NCP?

"The BJP leadership has always had multiple points of contact in the NCP - Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and Sharad Pawar himself. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been cordial with Sharad Pawar and the doors of the NDA have always been open for him. He could have kept his party united had he joined PM Modi's development bandwagon. He could have done that in 2019 itself," a BJP office bearer told The Quint.

"Sharad Pawar chose to be part of the Opposition's plans and play second fiddle to the Congress. That's why his party leaders decided to come to our side," the officer bearer added.

The BJP leader claimed Ajit Pawar's shift could have happened earlier also but it got delayed due to "NCP's internal issues".

Though the Maharashtra leadership, especially Devendra Fadnavis, played a key role in keeping the pressure on the NCP, the NCP split wouldn't have happened without the active involvement of PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

BJP insiders are confident that Ajit Pawar will be able to bring the number of MLAs required for a split under the anti-defection law. The NCP has 53 MLAs, Ajit Pawar would need the support of 36 to avoid action under the anti-defection law.