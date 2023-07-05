'You're 82, Why Did You Withdraw Resignation?': Ajit Openly Targets Sharad Pawar

In what could be seen as a tell-all speech over the party's association with the BJP, Ajit Pawar detailed the number of times the NCP has held talks with the saffron party for an alliance since 2014 but they always fell through.

2014:

"In 2014, the BJP had offered 16 seats each to Shiv Sena and NCP. But the BJP changed its mind later. Nitin Gadkari was keen on it but other BJP leaders weren't. After the BJP won at the Centre and the state in 2014, the equations had altered," he revealed.

2017:

"In 2017, discussions for an alliance with the BJP took place at the Varsha Bungalow. There was me, Jayant Patil, Sunil Tatkare, present on orders of the senior leaders. From the BJP, there was Sudhir Mungantiwar, Devendra Fadnavis, Vinod Tawde, and Chandrakant Patil. The portfolios and ministerial posts were discussed. Sunil Tatkare was called to Delhi. The BJP told us that they will not leave the Shiv Sena, its ally for 25 years and if there has to be an alliance, it will be of the BJP, Sena, and the NCP," Ajit Pawar said.