Sharad Pawar To Lead NCP Again, Slams BJP on Release of Convicts in Bilkis Case

Sharad Pawar has been re-elected as the president of the National Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday, 10 September, and is slated to lead the party for another four years.



Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel have been appointed as the general secretaries in the party.



Pawar has, according to ANI, held the office of party-chief since 1999, when the party was founded.

Addressing the extended working committee of the NCP on Saturday, Pawar slammed the Narendra Modi-government for being “anti-farmer” and for failing to tackle the issue of unemployment.

Further, according to PTI, he said: