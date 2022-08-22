Maha Local Body Polls: SC Asks Govt, Election Body to Maintain Status Quo

The Supreme Court on Monday, 22 August, directed the State Election Commission (SEC) and the Maharashtra government to maintain the status quo with regard to the poll process to the local bodies in the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Abhay S Oka and JB Pardiwala took up the plea of the Maharashtra government seeking a recall of the apex court order by which it had directed the SEC not to re-notify the poll process to 367 local bodies, where it has already commenced, in order to provide reservation to OBCs.