Maharashtra Cabinet: Fadnavis Gets Home; Shinde to Handle Urban Development

Mumbai : CM Eknath Shinde and Leader of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
(Photo: Nitin Lawate/IANS)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday, 14 August allocated the crucial Home portfolio to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Shinde, who expanded his two-member cabinet on August 9 by inducting 18 ministers, has kept the Urban Development portfolio with himself.
BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has been made the Forest minister, a portfolio he handled earlier.
Former state BJP president Chandrakant Patil is the new minister for higher and technical education, He will also look after parliamentary affairs.
From the Shinde-led group of Shiv Sena rebels, Deepak Kesarkar is the new minister for school education, while Abdul Sattar has been given the Agriculture portfolio.
