Devendra Fadnavis Appointed Leader of House in Maharashtra Legislative Council

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Wednesday, 17 August, that Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis has been appointed the leader of the House in the state Legislative Council.

Shinde's announcement came while he was introducing the newly inducted members of the Cabinet to the Upper House on the first day of the state assembly's monsoon session.

The House also passed a resolution congratulating Droupadi Murmu and Jagdeep Dhankhar for being elected as the president and vice president, respectively.