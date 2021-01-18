Satabdi Roy Appointed as TMC VP After Suspense Over Exit

Trinamool Congress MP, Satabdi Roy has been appointed as the West Bengal party unit’s Vice President on Sunday, 17 January. This comes days after the three-time MP from Birbhum had triggered speculations about defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Welcoming the party’s decision, Roy expressed happiness and said, “I welcome this decision as the top leadership has reposed faith in my abilities. This goes to show that if one has any reservations against the party, the top leadership is ready to address such issues,” quoted The Indian Express.
Moazzem Hossain and Shankar Chakraborty have also joined the state committee.
The politics of defections has become a talking point in the state ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in April-May 2021.
Roy, an actor-turned politician, on Thursday had taken to Facebook to express discontent over her party’s events in her constituency, saying it caused her “mental pain” and she will inform her supporters of the “future course of action”.
"I had expressed my problems and our party leader Abhishek Banerjee has assured me that my grievances will be addressed and they’ll work on finding a solution. So, I’m staying with the Trinamool Congress,” she said after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Friday.
Former administrator of Asansol Municipal Corporation, Jitendra Tiwari, has been replaced as the TMC district president of Paschim Bardhaman by Apurba Mukhopadhyay after expressing discontentment over the running of the civic board.
"This decision has been taken as I did not take back my resignation letter as the administrator. As an MLA and an ordinary worker, I will continue to serve my organization,” quoted PTI.
(With inputs from Indian Express and PTI.)
Published: 18 Jan 2021,09:02 AM IST