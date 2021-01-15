Post on TMC MP’s Fan Page Triggers Speculations of Defection

"I always maintain regular communication with my area but nowadays people are asking me why I'm not seen in party programmes. I want to tell them that I want to be present. I want to be with you all. But, it seems like some people don't want me to be with you. I'm not informed of many party programmes. How will I go if I'm not informed? This creates mental anguish for me as well," the post read.

"In the past 10 years, I have spent more time being your representative than I have at home. I have given my work my all. Even my enemies would agree to that. That's why, in this new year, I'm trying to make decisions that will enable me to stay with you all the time," the post further said.

It also said that the actor will let the world "know of her decision" at 2pm on Saturday, 16 January.