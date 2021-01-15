Post on TMC MP’s Fan Page Triggers Speculations of Defection

A cryptic message posted on Trinamool Congress MP and former actor Satabdi Roy's unofficial fan page has triggered speculations of her possibly defecting from the party.
A post in vernacular on a page called ‘Satabdi Roy Fans' Club’ has left political circles asking if Roy is the next, in a long exodus of TMC leaders to the BJP in recent times.
"I always maintain regular communication with my area but nowadays people are asking me why I'm not seen in party programmes. I want to tell them that I want to be present. I want to be with you all. But, it seems like some people don't want me to be with you. I'm not informed of many party programmes. How will I go if I'm not informed? This creates mental anguish for me as well," the post read.
"In the past 10 years, I have spent more time being your representative than I have at home. I have given my work my all. Even my enemies would agree to that. That's why, in this new year, I'm trying to make decisions that will enable me to stay with you all the time," the post further said.
It also said that the actor will let the world "know of her decision" at 2pm on Saturday, 16 January.
When asked in the interview if she will be meeting BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she said that "it is natural" that she may "run into known people".
"The party would speak to her to find out if she has any problems or grievances," said TMC leader Saugata Roy, reacting to the incident.
The Trinamool Congress has seen a string of leaders, across levels, joining the BJP in the recent past. The most high-profile of this was that of former state transport minister and party honcho, Suvendu Adhikari, defecting to the BJP, at an Amit Shah rally in Bengal last month.
The politics of defections has become a talking point in the state ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held in April-May 2021.
