My Brother & 5,000 TMC Workers to Join BJP, Says Suvendu Adhikari

On Thursday, 31 December, Soumendu had hinted at the move, saying that the “lotus will bloom in every household” following Suvendu’s own statement that the lotus would bloom in his family, PTI had reported. Their father Sisir Adhikari and brother Dibyendu are MPs from the TMC.

The West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled for April-May 2021.

Soumendu Adhikari had held the post of the chairman of Contai Municipality, and had taken over as head of the administrators over the last year as the COVID-19 pandemic delayed fresh municipal elections. He was removed from the post on 30 December, after his brother’s defection, and has challenged this decision in the Calcutta High Court.