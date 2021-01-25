Sasikala Out of ICU, to Be Released From Jail on Wednesday

“She is conscious, alert and well oriented. Stable and comfortable, taking oral food normally and walking with support.” The hospital, in a previous update about her health on Saturday morning stated that she was “conscious, alert and well oriented” and her oxygen saturation level was at 98% and it was also reported that she was being comfortable.

Sasikala had tested positive for coronavirus last week and was hospitalised on 20 January and was later admitted to the Bowring Hospital after she had complained of breathlessness and fever. The latest medical bulletin on Sasikala’s health says she is asymptomatic for COVID-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi, who too is serving a jail term in the corruption case and was found COVID-19 positive, was keeping well, the authorities said. Ilavarasi will be released in the first week of February.