Saga of Infighting in Samajwadi Clan: Exits of Akhilesh, Shivpal, and Now Aparna

About two weeks ago, Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, had taken a potshot at the Samajwadi Party (SP) for failing to "manage its own family" after Aparna Yadav joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Standing together as one family" was the message that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav wanted to send when he managed to get his uncle Shivpal Yadav back into the 'Mulayam' fold. But Aparna's defection has set tongues wagging again.

This is clearly not the first time that there's been a disruption in the Yadav family's 'unity'.