'The Difference Is Clear': Adityanath Draws Comparisons Between BJP and SP Govts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday, 2 January, that during the rule of the Samajwadi Party, the famous 'Rampuri' knives were used to grab power from the poor, while the current BJP government was promoting it, under schemes that benefit the people.

According to an NDTV report, he said, "We follow the 'guru Parampara (tradition)' for using the Rampuri knife under the ODOP of the district. Good people use it to protect the country and religion."

"But wrong people misuse it for looting and capturing the properties of the poor and the downtrodden. It became a tool for capturing the land of the poor during the SP government," he added.

He was speaking at Rampur, which is Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s bastion.