Former Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

Former Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla, who was earlier sacked by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from his Cabinet over corruption allegations, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Mohali court on Friday, 27 May.
Singla, who was the Health Minister of Punjab, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch on Tuesday after Mann fired him on the charge of demanding "one percent commission" for tenders and purchases.
The court had earlier sent him to judicial custody for three days until Friday.
Singla's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Pardeep Kumar was also sent to judicial custody till 10 June, as per PTI.
While announcing his decision to sack Singla from the Punjab cabinet, CM Mann had said in a video address, "It had come to my notice that one of my own cabinet ministers was asking for 1 percent commission in tender-related matters. I took the matter seriously. This matter came directly to me. The media has no clue about it, neither does the Opposition."
He further added that if he wanted, he could have brushed the matter under the carpet, but instead decided to make the matter public.
(With inputs from PTI.)
