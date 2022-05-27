Lok Sabha Secretariat Seeks Bhagwant Mann's Eviction From Centre-Allotted Flat

The Lok Sabha Secretariat, in a petition to the Directorate of Estates, has sought eviction of Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from his central government accommodation, which was allotted to him as a Member of Parliament, news agency PTI reported.

In March, the Punjab CM had tendered his resignation as the Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur, paving the way for him to become the state's top leader.

The petition stated that the leader's occupation of the premises was' unauthorised' as the allotment was cancelled in his name with effect from 14 April.