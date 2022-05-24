Punjab Minister Vijay Singla Arrested After Being Sacked on Corruption Charges

Soon after being sacked, former Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla was arrested on corruption charges on Tuesday, 24 May, reported news agency PTI.
(Photo: Facebook/DrVijayMansa)
Soon after being sacked, former Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla was arrested on corruption charges on Tuesday, 24 May, reported news agency PTI.
Earlier during the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked Singla following complaints of corruption against him. Singla had allegedly demanded a 1 percent commission from officials for contracts.
The Punjab CMO said that concrete evidence was found against Singla.
"It had come to my notice that one of my own cabinet ministers was asking for 1 percent commission in tender-related matters. I took the matter seriously. This matter came directly to me. The media has no clue about it, neither does the Opposition," Mann said in a video address.
"If I wanted, I could have brushed the matter under the carpet. However, by doing so, I would have broken the hearts of crores of Punjabis who trusted me. I would have betrayed my party's ideology and hence I am taking action. The minister is Dr Vijay Singla who was the health minister in my cabinet. When I confronted him and showed him the proofs, he confessed to it as well," Mann added.
"I just want to tell everybody that the system has changed now. Whether you are an officer or an Opposition leader or even a part of the government, corruption of even a rupee would not be tolerated," the CM said.
Mann drew parallels to a similar move by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in 2015 when he sacked the then food supply minister. He further said that the police would be directed to take action against Singla in the matter.
He further said: "I want to tell those who are corrupt, those who are looting the poor, those who are looting the country, you can collect as much money, diamonds, jewels as you want. But remember, there are no pockets in a shroud. Everything will remain here."
Singla was elected as an MLA from the Mansa constituency in the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections.
In March, he was assigned the portfolios of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education & Research.
The action comes after the newly formed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government took a staunch stand against corruption in the state, with Mann also having launched an anti-corruption helpline on 17 March. The CM had said that the helpline would be his "personal WhatsApp number."
"If anyone asks you for a bribe, please make a video or audio record of it and send it to me. We will take strict action against the corrupt. Corruption in Punjab will not be tolerated anymore," the chief minister had tweeted.
AAP Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that he was proud of Mann and his actions.
Aam Adam Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha commended the move and tweeted: "Aam Aadmi Party is the only party that has the integrity, courage & uprightness to take action against their own on grounds of corruption. We saw it in Delhi, now we are witnessing it in Punjab."
Singla, a dentist who runs a clinic in the city, joined the Aam Aadmi Party seven years ago, in 2015. During the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, he defeated Congress candidate and popular singer Shubhdeep Singh, better known Sidhu Moosewala by a margin of 63,323 votes.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)