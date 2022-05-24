Punjab Minister Vijay Singla Arrested After Being Sacked on Corruption Charges

Soon after being sacked, former Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla was arrested on corruption charges on Tuesday, 24 May, reported news agency PTI.

Earlier during the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked Singla following complaints of corruption against him. Singla had allegedly demanded a 1 percent commission from officials for contracts.

The Punjab CMO said that concrete evidence was found against Singla.

"It had come to my notice that one of my own cabinet ministers was asking for 1 percent commission in tender-related matters. I took the matter seriously. This matter came directly to me. The media has no clue about it, neither does the Opposition," Mann said in a video address.

"If I wanted, I could have brushed the matter under the carpet. However, by doing so, I would have broken the hearts of crores of Punjabis who trusted me. I would have betrayed my party's ideology and hence I am taking action. The minister is Dr Vijay Singla who was the health minister in my cabinet. When I confronted him and showed him the proofs, he confessed to it as well," Mann added.