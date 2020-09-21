O’Brien, 7 Other RS MPs Suspended for 1 Week for Creating Ruckus

Eight Rajya Sabha members, including Derek O’Brien and Sanjay Singh, were on Monday, 21 September, suspended from the Rajya Sabha for a period of one week for creating ruckus in the House on Sunday during the passage of two controversial farm bills.
The other members suspended from the House on Monday are Rajeev Satav, KK Ragesh, Syed Nassir Hussain, Ripun Bohra, Dola Sen, and Elemaram Kareem.
Two of the government's three farm bills, which have been the subject of a huge row, were passed on Sunday amid loud protests from the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.
The members, however, created a ruckus after their suspension on Monday and raised slogans in the House, causing the Chairman to adjourn the House till 10 am. Even after proceedings resumed at 10 am, the chaos continued, requiring the House to be adjourned once again for a period of half an hour.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said that the no-confidence motion moved by Opposition members against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman was not accepted. He said that the no-confidence motion against the Deputy Chairman is not admissible under the rules.
On Sunday, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’ Brien reportedly attempted to tear the rule book and snatch Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan’s microphone as chaos ensued in Rajya Sabha amid a heated debate over the crucial farm Bills, which were subsequently cleared in the Parliament.
According to NDTV, O’Brien also rushed to the well of the House to register his protest against the Centre and say: "This is brutal murder of the parliamentary democratic system.”
NDTV reported that Sanjay Singh and Congress member Rajeev Satav climbed onto the Secretary General's table while some members pulled out microphones at their seats, and some other MPs also tore up copies of the bills.
(With inputs from NDTV)
Published: 21 Sep 2020,09:45 AM IST