Rs 2000 Withdrawal & Delhi Govt Ordinance Are Typical Modi Moves: 4 Reasons Why

The AAP government for instance has been in a constant state of siege for some time now. Two of its senior leaders - Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain - are in jail in connection with the alleged liquor scam. Control over the administration in Delhi has been a constant bone of contention.

It had barely begun asserting control after the 11 May verdict. Now the ordinance nullifies its gains for the time being, though the Delhi government is likely to go for an appeal.

The withdrawal of the Rs 2000 notes could also become a challenge for the Opposition parties. It is no secret that parties and individual leaders do rely a great deal on cash payments for political activities.

The withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes could particularly make matters tricky for smaller parties and individual leaders. Whether the government shared information on this move with ruling party functionaries and leaders is anybody's guess.