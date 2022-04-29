'Dange Nahi Hone Doonga': How an MLA Took on Communal Escalation in Roorkee

A possible communal flare-up was averted in Uttarakhand's Roorkee on Wednesday, 27 April, with the Haridwar district administration preventing the Mahapanchayat called by Hindutva outfits at Dada Jalalpur village. This is the same village where violence had taken place during a Hanuman Jayanti procession earlier this month.

Ahead of the Mahapanchayat, the district administration imposed Section 144, carried out heavy police deployment and placed organisers Anand Swaroop Maharaj and Sagar Sindhuraj under preventive detention.

The administration's urgency can be attributed to the Supreme Court's clear directive to the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary on Tuesday to give a commitment that there would be no "untoward situation" or "unacceptable statements."

An interesting role in the entire episode was played by journalist-turned-politician Umesh Kumar, who is an Independent MLA from Khanpur in Haridwar district. Dada Jalalpur village falls under Kumar's assembly seat.