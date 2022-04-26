'Assure No Untoward Statements Are Made At Roorkee Dharam Sansad': SC To U'khand

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
In light of the upcoming 'Dharam Sansad' in Roorkee, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 26 April, instructed Uttarakhand chief secretary to assure on record that no 'untoward statement' will be made at the event, news agency PTI reported.
The religious event is slated for Wednesday.
The three-judge SC bench, comprising of Justices Abhay S Oka and CT Ravikumar also reportedly said, "We direct the chief secretary of Uttarakhand to place the above position on record and apprise us about the corrective measures."
(This will be updated with more details.)
(With inputs from PTI.)
