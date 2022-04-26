Swami Dineshanand, Others Taken Away by Police Ahead of Roorkee Dharam Sansad
The police has reportedly taken away all the speakers and DJ material from the site of the event.
Swami Dineshanand, a crucial figure in Wednesday's 'Dharam Sansad' to be held in Roorkee, was taken away by police along with 10-12 other members on Tuesday, 26 April.
He was taken away from Shiv Mandir in Dada Jalalpur, where preparations were being made for the mahapanchayat. He is currently at the Mandawar Police Station.
"The police has taken away all the speakers and DJ material. Also, there is heavy police deployment in the village," said a local, noting that it might be impossible to hold a mahapanchayat on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court instructed Uttarakhand's chief secretary to assure on record that no 'untoward statement' would be made at the event.
The apex court said that in case of the absence of preventive measures, the chief secretary, home secretary, and other concerned officials would be held responsible for instances of hate speech.
The three-judge SC bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka, CT Ravikumar, and AM Khanwilkar, reportedly said, "We direct the chief secretary of Uttarakhand to place the above position on record and apprise us about the corrective measures."
"We will hold the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, IG concerned responsible if any untoward situation happens despite your assurance! We are putting it on record … You know what are the preventive measures to be taken," the court added, according to LiveLaw.
The Supreme Court's direction reportedly came while hearing a petition by a former judge of Patna High Court, Justice Anjana Prakash, and journalist Qurban Ali. The petition sought criminal action against the hate speeches made at the previous Hindu religious conferences.
Between 17 to 19 December 2021, at two separate events in Delhi and Uttarakhand's pilgrimage city of Haridwar, multiple calls to kill minorities and attack their religious spaces were made.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.