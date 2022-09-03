'Congress, Communism Disappearing': Amit Shah Predicts BJP in Kerala's Future

"This is because Prime Minister believes that the development of the country is possible only through the development of the SC/ST communities. The Congress and the Communist parties did nothing for the Dalit communities despite being in power for so long," he added.

Shah challenged the Congress and the Communist parties to come forward and explain what they have done for the downtrodden communities so far.

He listed out the projects and policies of the Modi government for the Dalits and the SC/ST communities.

"Ambedkar did not get Bharat Ratna until the Congress was in power. When they were voted out, Ambedkar was awarded Bharat Ratna," Shah said.

He mentioned Pakistan in his brief speech and said the Modi government abrogated Article 370 and joined Kashmir with India.

"We saw terrorists from Pakistan attacking our soldiers at Uri and Pulwama. The Congress never did anything about any such terrorist threats to this country. But Modi gave them a befitting reply by conducting surgical strikes on Pakistan," Shah said.

The Union minister was here to take part in the 30th southern zonal council meet.