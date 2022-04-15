Karnataka Minister Eshwarappa Hands In Resignation to CM Amid Abetment Case

Hours before resigning, Eshwarappa had told his supporters that allegations made against him are a "conspiracy" and that he will come out clean as he is innocent.

"An allegation is being made against me, should I come clear out of it or not? For me to come clear as innocent... if I continue as minister when investigation is on, there will be a feeling that I may influence the investigation. So I’m resigning as minister. I'm telling you that I will come out innocent and will certainly become minister once again," Eshwarappa said, as quoted by PTI.