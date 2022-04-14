Contractor's Death: K'taka Cong Leaders Protesting Against Eshwarappa Detained

Shivamogga Youth Congress workers also held protests demanding the resignation of KS Eshwarappa.
Photo: Karnataka Congress/ Twitter
Karnataka Congress leaders DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and others were detained by the state police on Thursday, 14 April, after they were stopped them from marching towards Chief Minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai's residence to demand for Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappas's resignation in connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death.
Patil had accused Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption but was found dead in Udupi on Tuesday. A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the BJP leader on the charge of abetment to suicide on Wednesday, 13 April.
Earlier, DK Shivakumar accused CM Bommai of saving Eshwarappa.
"He wants to save his corrupt minister. I think he is also part of this whole process. If he wants to save face of BJP and his governmentt, then immediately arrest (KS Eshwarappa) & book a case of corruption," Shivkumar was quoted as saying by ANI.
Meanwhile, CM Bommai called Congress the 'Gangotri' of corruption and said that "Congress doesn't have any moral right to protest".
"Congress is a Gangotri of corruption. Postmortem was done yesterday and now preliminary inquiry(report) will come & based on that we'll proceed," he said.
On Wednesday, Eshwarappa stressed that he would not tender his resignation.
Santhosh Patil, who hailed from Hindalaga in Belagavi, had been missing since Monday, 11 April. A day later, his body was found in a lodge in Udupi. As per preliminary investigations, the contractor had died by suicide.
Patil had earlier accused Eshwarappa of asking for a bribe of 40 percent of the total cost of a project, demanding a commission to the tune of Rs 4 crore for the construction of a road in Belagavi's Higaldo village.
Police officials are investigating a text message he purportedly sent to his friends stating that he had decided to end his life and that Eshwarappa was "solely responsible for his death."
Addressing reporters after the news broke, the Karnataka minister denied having links with Patil's suspected suicide.
Meanwhile, the state unit of the Congress protested against Eshwarappa, and demanded his arrest. While Congress Leader DK Shivakumar demanded a timely judicial inquiry into Santhosh Patil’s death, Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that it was clear that the incident was a 'murder'.
(With inputs from ANI.)
