'BJP Top Brass Has No Role': K'taka CM on Action After Abetment Case Against Min

Amid controversy over Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa's alleged involvement in the death of a BJP contractor, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, 14 April, said that the party's top brass had not said anything about taking action against the minister.

"After the preliminary enquiry is done, action will be taken. The high command has not said anything about this. They have no role in this. I will wait for the preliminary enquiry to finish. The post-mortem happened only last night," he told reporters.

"Siddaramaiah and the Congress are making baseless allegations. They have no basis for their allegations. If they have any proof, let them bring it out. We'll see then," Bommai further said.