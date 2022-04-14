'BJP Top Brass Has No Role': K'taka CM on Action After Abetment Case Against Min

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai
(Photo: Twitter/ Basavaraj Bommai)
Amid controversy over Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa's alleged involvement in the death of a BJP contractor, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, 14 April, said that the party's top brass had not said anything about taking action against the minister.
"After the preliminary enquiry is done, action will be taken. The high command has not said anything about this. They have no role in this. I will wait for the preliminary enquiry to finish. The post-mortem happened only last night," he told reporters.
"Siddaramaiah and the Congress are making baseless allegations. They have no basis for their allegations. If they have any proof, let them bring it out. We'll see then," Bommai further said.
Eshwarappa and Bommai had both said on Wednesday that the former would not tender his resignation, even as the Congress staged protests to demand the accused minister's sacking.
This comes after BJP member and contractor Santhosh Patil, who had accused the Karnataka rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister of taking bribes, was found dead in Udupi on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, actor and Karnataka BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi has extended his support to Eshwarappa, and has demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of the contractor.
Jarkiholi, whose name had surfaced in a sex-for-jobs scandal earlier this year, further said that the same people who had conspired against him had now plotted against Eshwarappa.
Santhosh Patil, who hailed from Hindalaga in Belagavi, had been missing since Monday, 11 April. A day later, his body was found in a lodge in Udupi. As per preliminary investigations, the contractor had died by suicide.
Patil had earlier accused Eshwarappa of asking for a bribe of 40 percent of the total cost of a project, demanding a commission to the tune of Rs 4 crore for the construction of a road in Belagavi's Higaldo village.
A case was registered by the Udupi Police under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (abetment to suicide) on Wednesday, naming Eshwarappa and two of his aides – Basavaraj and Ramesh. The FIR is based on a complaint lodged by the brother of the deceased contractor.