Red Cyber Brigade: Inside Look at Kerala CM’s Online Defence

S*, a resident of Kerala’s Kozhikode district has been passionate about politics ever since he could remember. Having born in a family that traditionally supported the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M), S naturally had an inclination towards left-wing politics from a young age.

His interest amplified when the CPI(M) government’s policies positively impacted his family.

In the recent years, to strengthen his bond with the party, the young man assumed a role for himself – a self-professed ‘cyber warrior’ of CPI(M). S recently took an oath online, promising to ‘defend’ the incumbent CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of Kerala.