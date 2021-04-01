Three Murders, Two Women: Kerala CM Pinarayi Faces Symbolic Battle

In January 2017, a nine-year-old girl from Attappallam village of Walayar town in Kerala, found the body of her 13-year-old sister hanging from a rafter in their single-room house. Two unidentified men were seen leaving the house, the younger sibling told the investigating police officials.

After a gap of 52 days, the body of the nine-year-old witness too was found hanging from the same rafter. That's when the struggle of V Bhagyavathi, the mother of the two children, began. A Dalit woman, Bhagyavati is now contesting as an independent candidate from Dharmadam in Kannur district against Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.