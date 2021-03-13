CITU Woman Leader who Entered Sabarimala Slams CPI(M)’s New Stand

Kanaka Durga clearly insisted, “I have not changed my stand on women’s entry into Sabarimala temple. I don’t have to change my stand because, unlike political leaders, I don’t have to appease voters”.

In a candid interview with The Quint, one of the first women to enter Sabarimala on 2 January 2019, Durga said that she “wants women believers who are inclined to go to the temple to be allowed to do so”.

While the 43-year-old, who is a member of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the national worker’s union of the CPI(M), has been upholding her conviction for the past two years, the same cannot be said about her parent party, the CPI(M), which seems to have softened its stand.