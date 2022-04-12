‘All Gone to Dust’: MP Govt Razes 16 Houses, 29 Shops After Ram Navami Violence

The morning after the clashes, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra addressing a press conference had said, "jis ghar se patthar aaye hain us ghar ko pattharon ka hi dher banayenge (Whichever houses were involved in stone pelting, we'll ensure they are turned into piles of stones themselves)".

Hours after Mishra's statement, Khargone district administration started a demolition drive razing 16 houses and 29 shops of those allegedly involved in the clashes.

However, Atishay Joshi, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader from Khargone accused the administration of 'lacking intent'. He also alleged that the administration only bulldozed establishments already listed in the illegal encroachment list.

Joshi told The Quint, "Muslims started the fight by pelting stones on a peaceful procession and the police lathi-charged Hindus in the rally. There were 17 houses burnt, some Hindu boys got severely injured, some even got bullet injuries."