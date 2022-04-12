‘All Gone to Dust’: MP Govt Razes 16 Houses, 29 Shops After Ram Navami Violence

After communal unrest ensued amidst a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, the local administration has now demolished establishments where violence had erupted.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A day after communal clashes erupted in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone, the district administration demolished 16 houses and 29 shops, mostly owned by members of the Muslim community, citing their involvement in the communal clashes.
Mohammad Salman, who used to run a medical shop in front of the Jama Masjid, Talab Chowk, Khargone, the place where the first scuffle took place resulting in an all-out clash between the two communities told The Quint that he was not even informed about the demolition.
While another shopkeeper, Narendra Gupta, who had leased one of the shops owned by Jama Masjid and was running a kirana store for the last 20 years, claimed he, too, was not informed.
However, he was able to empty out his shop before authorities crushed down the building. Gupta told The Quint:
The morning after the clashes, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra addressing a press conference had said, "jis ghar se patthar aaye hain us ghar ko pattharon ka hi dher banayenge (Whichever houses were involved in stone pelting, we'll ensure they are turned into piles of stones themselves)".
Hours after Mishra's statement, Khargone district administration started a demolition drive razing 16 houses and 29 shops of those allegedly involved in the clashes.
However, Atishay Joshi, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader from Khargone accused the administration of 'lacking intent'. He also alleged that the administration only bulldozed establishments already listed in the illegal encroachment list.
Joshi told The Quint, "Muslims started the fight by pelting stones on a peaceful procession and the police lathi-charged Hindus in the rally. There were 17 houses burnt, some Hindu boys got severely injured, some even got bullet injuries."
Meanwhile, Indore Range Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma has justified the demolition drive and said:
Speaking to The Quint, Shadaan Farasat, a Supreme Court advocate, said, “The destruction of dwelling house or shops is not an option available to the authorities for even the most egregious crimes, leave alone stone pelting."
Violence, stone pelting, and arson were reported from several states in India on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, 10 April.
Reports of unrest and violence emerged from Khargone and Barwani in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Goa, Mumbai, and even Jawahar Lal Nehru University in Delhi, where several students were injured.
Ram Navami is celebrated every year to mark the birthday of Lord Ram.
We take a detailed look at the reports of violence:
