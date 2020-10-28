Be Wary of Chinese Actions at Borders: Rajnath to Army Commanders

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, 28 October cautioned Army commanders to be wary of Chinese actions at disputed borders and their intent during military talks. The minister said this while addressing the 'Army Commanders Conference' in Delhi, an apex biannual event.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, 28 October cautioned Army commanders to be wary of Chinese actions at disputed borders and their intent during military talks. The minister said this while addressing the 'Army Commanders Conference,' an apex biannual event that formulates important policy decisions through collegiate deliberations.

Border tensions with China at the Line of Actual Control are the main focus of deliberations in this year’s four-day conference.

Sources privy to the minister's address said Singh pointed out that talks should be held honestly and in an atmosphere of trust to reach a solution. The defence minister also hinted that there has been a trust deficit since Chinese intent has been questionable. In the meantime, Singh said on social media: "Addressed the Army Commanders' Conference in New Delhi today. I'm extremely proud of the initiatives undertaken by the Indian Army in the current security environment."

He also said that the Ministry of Defence is committed to facilitate the Army in their forward movement on the road to reforms and help them in achieving advantages in all areas.

Talking about empowering the force, Singh tweeted, "We will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the arms of our Armed forces." He expressed his confidence in the force and said that he is extremely proud of the initiatives undertaken by the Indian Army in the current security environment. "The Indian Army has been successful in addressing several challenges to the security and sovereignty of this country since Independence," Singh said. "Be it the problem of terrorism, insurgency or any external attack, the Army has played a significant role in neutralising those threats," added the minister.

On Tuesday, during the two plus two Indo-US ministerial dialogue, Singh had said that India was challenged by Chinese “reckless aggression” on northern borders.

Singh had said, "Excellencies, in the area of defence we are challenged by reckless aggression on our northern borders." Singh talked about China as the US department of State read out of the opening statements of all the dignitaries of US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

India and China have been engaged in a six-month-long standoff at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. Both the countries had seven military commander-level meetings, however, the border issue remains unresolved.