Indian Army to Hold 4-Day Commanders’ Conference From Today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. Indian Army Commanders' Conference will be held in New Delhi from 26 October.

Amid the border standoff with China, the Indian Army will hold a four-day commanders' conference starting Monday, 26 October, where all strategic and human resources will be deliberated upon.

Indian Army Commanders’ Conference is an apex level biannual event, which formulates important policy decisions through collegiate deliberations. It is being held in New Delhi from 26-29 October 2020.

The conference will be attended by senior officers of the army including the vice chief of army staff, all commanders, principal staff officers (PSOs) of the army headquarters and other senior officers. "The first day will be spent deliberating on matters related to Human Resource Management," a source said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the conference on 27 October but prior to that the conference will be addressed by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and all the three Service Chiefs.

On 28 October, Army Commanders will hold in-depth discussions on the various agenda and an important update will be given by Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN). This will be followed by brief updates on various issues by the various PSOs. On the last day of the conference, Director General of Border Roads (DGBR) will update the forces on the various infrastructure development projects being undertaken by Border Roads Organisation and allied formations.

“Automation initiatives to optimise utilisation of manpower at various levels of the army will also be discussed,” said the source.

The conference will close with the presentation of Sports Trophy and Flight Safety Trophy, followed by the closing address by the Army Chief M M Naravane.