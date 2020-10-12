Rajnath Singh Opens 44 Key Bridges; Slams Pak, China for Disputes

Singh, according to PTI, accused Pakistan and China of being on a “mission” to cause disputes along the border. The Quint According to officials, the purpose of these bridges is to make movement more convenient for the armed forces in strategically important areas. | (Photo Courtesy: Bharat Bhushan Babu/Twitter) India Singh, according to PTI, accused Pakistan and China of being on a “mission” to cause disputes along the border.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, 12 October, inaugurated 44 bridges, reported PTI.

The bridges have been built in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Taking part in the online inauguration event, Singh, according to PTI, accused Pakistan and China of being on a “mission” to cause disputes along the border.

“You are well aware of the situation created along our northern and eastern borders. First Pakistan, and now also by China, as if a border dispute is being created under a mission. We have a border of about 7,000 km with these countries, where the tension remains.” Rajnath Singh, according to PTI

According to PTI, Singh said that India, under the “visionary” leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was both facing the crisis strongly. Singh also symbolically launched the Nechiphu tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, reported PTI. According to officials, the purpose of these bridges is to make movement more convenient for the armed forces in strategically important areas. The Defence Minister also suggested that the bridges would benefit civilians, as well, reported PTI. Rajnath Singh also expressed his appreciation for the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) which completed the construction of bridges, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The construction of bridges comes amid India’s stand-off with China in eastern Ladakh.