With First Rajasthan List, BJP Continues Trend of Fielding MPs in Assembly Polls
(Photo altered by The Quint)
Days after announcing the candidature of several Members of Parliament and Union Ministers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) announced its first list for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections featuring seven MPs.
While Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore has been fielded from Jhotwara, Alwar MP Baba Balaknath has been fielded from Tijara.
With fielding Kirodi Lal Mena, the tallest Meena leader, and known Rajput faces Diya Kumari and Rajyawardhan Rathore, the party seems to have duly considered the caste angle along with the winnability of these candidates.
Both former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat have not not featured in the first list.
Here's the first full list of 41 candidates:
(Photo: BJP)
(Photo: BJP)
(Photo: BJP)
(Photo: BJP)
The party also released its fourth list for Madhya Pradesh, fielding CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan from his traditional Budhni constituency.
Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra will be the candidate from Datia, cabinet minister Gopal Bhargava will contest from from Rehli.
The fielding of Chouhan comes amid rumours and reports of the party's shaken faith in the four-time chief minister as it battles anti-incumbency in the state.
Unlike previous lists, the fourth list of 57 candidates features no Lok Sabha MP.
Here's the full list:
(Photo: BJP)
(Photo: BJP)
(Photo: BJP)
(Photo: BJP)
In the second list of 64 candidates released for Chhattisgarh, the party has fielded union minister Renuka Singh from Bharatpur-Sonhat, Raigarh Lok Sabha MP Gomati Sai from Pathalgaon, and Bilaspur MP Arun Sao from Lormi.
While Sai is a prominent tribal face of the party, Sao is a known OBC leader from the state.
(Photo: BJP)
(Photo: BJP)
(Photo: BJP)
(Photo: BJP)
The names were announced as the Model Conduct (MCC) kicked in in the states with the Election Commission of India announcing dates of polling on Monday. While polling for Mizoram and the first phase of Chhattisgarh will take place on 7 November, polling for Madhya Pradesh and second phase of Chhattisgarh will take place on 17 November. Rajasthan and Telangana will vote in single phases on 23 November and 30 November respectively.
Results for all five states will be declared on 3 December.
