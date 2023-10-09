With First Rajasthan List, BJP Continues Trend of Fielding MPs in Assembly Polls

Days after announcing the candidature of several Members of Parliament and Union Ministers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) announced its first list for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections featuring seven MPs.

While Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore has been fielded from Jhotwara, Alwar MP Baba Balaknath has been fielded from Tijara.