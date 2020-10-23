Watch: Rahul, Tejashwi Address First Joint Rally in Bihar’s Nawada

The rally comes as PM Modi is simultaneously addressing three rallies in the state ahead of the elections next week. The Quint File Photo: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav | (Photo: PTI) Politics The rally comes as PM Modi is simultaneously addressing three rallies in the state ahead of the elections next week.

With the Bihar Assembly elections around the corner, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav are addressing their first joint rally in the poll-bound state on Friday, 23 October. The first such rally by the Grand Alliance leaders is being held at Hisua in the Nawada district of Bihar to show the Mahagathbandhan’s unity. Tejashwi Yadav is drawing huge crowds despite the absence of his father Lalu Prasad, an RJD leader told news agency IANS, adding that the joint rally will send out a message to the religious minorities to remain united as the Janata Dal (United) is also out to lure them through their community leaders.

Meanwhile, PM Modi launched his campaign on Friday by addressing a rally at Dehri in Rohtas district. This will be followed by a second rally at Gaya's historic Gandhi Maidan venue and the third at Bhagalpur. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala earlier on Friday said, “Will PM Modi today show the courage to announce special status for Bihar. PM Modi gathered praises but where is Central University in Bhagalpur? PM Modi needs to give a lot of answers to the 12 crore population of Bihar.” The elections to the 243-member Assembly will be held in three phases – for 71 seats on 28 October, for 94 seats on 3 November, and for 78 on7 November. The results will be announced on 10 November.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)