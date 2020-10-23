Bihar Elections: Modi, Rahul to Address Rallies in Bihar on Friday

Prime Minister Modi will launch his campaign on Friday by addressing a rally at Dehri in Rohtas district.

Prime Minister Modi will launch his campaign on Friday by addressing a rally at Dehri in Rohtas district. This will be followed by a second rally at Gaya's historic Gandhi Maidan venue and the third at Bhagalpur.

With campaigning for the Assembly elections in full swing in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will add further heft and heat to the proceedings from Friday, 23 October.

For the Congress, Rahul Gandhi will also address two election rallies on Friday. Congress legislative council member Prem Chand Mishra said that Rahul will hold his first rally at Hisua in Nawada while his second rally will be held at Kahalgaon.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is likely to accompany him at Hisua.

In Bihar, polling for the 243-member Assembly elections in three phases will be held on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November, while counting will take place on 10 November.

The first phase will go to polls for 71 assembly seats on 28 November, while the second phase will go to 94 seats on 3 November and 78 seats in the last phase on 7 November.