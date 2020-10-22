Bihar Polls | If Nepotism Existed, I’d Have LS Ticket: Luv Sinha

Congress’ Bankipur candidate Luv Sinha talks to The Quint about his election plans, campaign strategy and more. Shadab Moizee The Congress has added star power to its Bihar Assembly poll campaign and fielded Luv Sinha, son of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, from the Bankipore seat. | (Photo: Altered by the Quint) News Videos Congress’ Bankipur candidate Luv Sinha talks to The Quint about his election plans, campaign strategy and more.

Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas Video Producer: Debayan Dutta

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha is Congress’ Bankipur candidate for the 2020 Bihar polls. He talks to The Quint about his campaign strategy and what he plans to do if he wins.

At the start, Sinha makes it clear that he was chosen to represent Bankipur not because of his father but because of the work he has been doing on the ground over the past few years.

“Last year I was on the ground helping people in the background. This time around, I will be in the forefront.” Luv Sinha, Leader, Congress

When asked if he is there to avenge his father’s loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said that he is only contesting because he feels that the constituency and the state of Bihar, in general, is in need of work in several sectors.

“I have no enmity against anyone”, he said. He also said that had there been nepotism, he would have contested Lok Sabha elections and not the Assembly.

He promises to focus on several key sectors in Bihar, especially water drainage, electricity supply, building more schools and healthcare infrastructure, more jobs for the youth and fighting crimes against women.