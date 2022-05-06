'Science Doesn't Lie': Rahul, Priyanka Slam Govt Over WHO's Excess Deaths Claim

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 6 May, slammed the government over claims made by the World Health Organization (WHO) that 47 lakh people died in the country due to COVID-19, around 10 times the official figure of 4.8 lakh deaths reported by the government.

"47 lakh Indians died due to the Covid pandemic. Not 4.8 lakh as claimed by the government. Science doesn't lie. Modi does," the Congress leader said in a tweet on Friday, with a graph claiming that India reported the highest excess mortality figures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.