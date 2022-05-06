'Science Doesn't Lie': Rahul, Priyanka Slam Govt Over WHO's Excess Deaths Claim

Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.
(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 6 May, slammed the government over claims made by the World Health Organization (WHO) that 47 lakh people died in the country due to COVID-19, around 10 times the official figure of 4.8 lakh deaths reported by the government.
"47 lakh Indians died due to the Covid pandemic. Not 4.8 lakh as claimed by the government. Science doesn't lie. Modi does," the Congress leader said in a tweet on Friday, with a graph claiming that India reported the highest excess mortality figures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the government of "fudging" figures amid a shortage of oxygen in the country during the second COVID-19 wave.
"During the COVID tragedy, when crores of people were pleading for oxygen, medicines and hospital beds for their families, the whole emphasis of the government was on the fudging of figures. The countrymen should know what is the truth after all," Vadra asserted in a tweet.
Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also alleged that the BJP government "suppressed" figures of COVID-19 deaths in the country, saying that he had been saying from the beginning that lakhs had died because of the virus.
Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera meanwhile demanded an apology from the government towards all those who had died due to the pandemic.
"Lakhs of those who died, due to a cavalier approach of Modi government, definitely deserve an acknowledgement and an apology," Khera said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, India officially denied the WHO's report of excess deaths in the country. The government rebutted the global health body's use of a mathematical model to calculate the number of COVID-19 deaths, saying that the "figure is totally removed from reality."
The health ministry further said that India has an "extremely robust" system of births and deaths registration and called the WHO's system of data collection "statistically unsound and scientifically questionable."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)