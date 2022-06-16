ED Summons Rahul Gandhi on 20 June Considering Sonia Gandhi’s Ill Health

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi outside AICC office, after the former was summoned for questioning in the National Herald case.
(Photo: PTI)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, 16 June, issued fresh summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to join the investigation in the National Herald case on 20 June, granting his request considering the illness of his mother and interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi, news agency ANI reported quoting ED sources.
This comes after Rahul Gandhi requested the agency to give him relaxation from appearing for questioning from 17 to 20 June citing his mother's health condition.
(This article will be updated.)
