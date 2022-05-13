Congress Chintan Shivir: Jaipur to Udaipur, Change in the Rahul Gandhi Question

In the Jaipur Chintan Shivir of January 2013, Rahul Gandhi was appointed as the vice-president of the party.

He was at that time one among many general secretaries of the Congress and became its sole vice-president, a position that had been mostly been vacant except for brief interludes. This made him the clear second-in-command to party President Sonia Gandhi.

Gandhi's ascension and his speech was the highlight of the entire Jaipur Chintan Shivir.

In contrast, nine years later in Udaipur, the leadership question or specifically the Rahul Gandhi question, isn't part of the agenda.