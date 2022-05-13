Open to Alliances Only After Our House Is in Order: Cong Ahead of Chintan Shivir

Ahead of the Congress' Chintan Shivir, set to begin at 12 pm on Friday, 13 May, senior party leaders addressed a press conference in Udaipur, with the latter saying that while the party was open to alliances, it wanted to set its own affairs in order first.

Speaking on the topic of alliances, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We are willing to walk with anyone who follows secular values, constitutional values, anyone who adheres to our ideology."