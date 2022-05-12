Congress Chintan Shivir: Leaders Seek 2 'Realistic' Outcomes, 1 Already Done

"At least it will send the message that Congress is doing something" - this is a common refrain one heard from a number of Congress leaders preparing to leave for the party's 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur.

This wasn't said in jest, at least not by any of the leaders The Quint spoke to in the past three days.

For a party with a 127-year-old history, Congress meets are historic events. Even in comparatively recent history, Pachmarhi (1998), Shimla (2003) and Jaipur (2013) - were all landmark Congress meets in different ways.

In contrast, most party leaders are viewing the upcoming meet in Udaipur with a sense of realism, without expecting any grand outcomes.