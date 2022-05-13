'Congress in Dire Need of Improvements': Sonia Gandhi at Chintan Shivir

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi
(Screengrab: YouTube/Congress)
In her opening remarks at the Congress's 'Chintan Shivir' (introspection session) in Rajasthan's Udaipur, the party's interim President Sonia Gandhi on Friday, 13 May, said that the conclave was a time to deliberate on both national problems and the party's own issues.
The session, which was called after the party's abysmal defeat in the recently held state Assembly elections, is being attended by over 400 delegates from the Congress, and will deliberate on structural reorganisation of the party.
"We are in dire need of improvements," Gandhi acknowledged in her speech.
"I appeal to all of you to keep your minds open, but that only one messaged should go outside the party. The party should send a message of unity," she told the party's leaders.
Speaking about the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Opposition leader Sonia Gandhi said:
"It means frightening and intimidating political opponents, jailing them on flimsy pretexts, misusing investigative agencies against them. It means the wholesale reinvention of history. It means constant denigration of our leaders, especially Jawaharlal Nehru. It means glorifying the killers of Mahatma Gandhi. It means blatantly undermining the pillar of our Constitution," she continued.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
