Congress's 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur Today, Sonia Gandhi To Address Session

On Thursday, ahead of Congress's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, the Udaipur Police allegedly placed BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena under house arrest in a hotel in Udaipur.

Meena was scheduled to hold a press conference in the day, but was allegedly not allowed to move out of the hotel by the police. He alleged that he was pressured by the police to leave the city.

During the altercation, a fierce fight reprotedly broke out between the Rajya Sabha MP and the police officers.

"I am being told to leave (Udaipur). They are pressuring me. Officers say they have orders from their higher-ups but could not show me the orders. This is a violation of my rights and murder of democracy," Meena said in a video statement.