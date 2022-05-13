Congress's 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur Today, Sonia Gandhi To Address Session
The session will be attended by over 400 delegates from the Congress, including Rahul, Priyanka, and Sonia Gandhi.
The Congress is set to begin its three-day 'Chintan Shivir' (introspection session) in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Friday, 13 May. The session, which was called after the party's abysmal defeat in the recently held state Assembly elections, will be attended by over 400 delegates from the Congress.
While party leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi had arrived in Udaipur early on Friday, ahead of the session, Sonia Gandhi is expected to arrive at the hotel serving as the venue around 2 pm. Sonia Gandhi, who has been serving as the party's interim president, is scheduled to address a gathering in the city at around 3 pm.
The conclave will deliberate upon the reorganisation of the Congress, aiming towards better performance in upcoming elections. Various groups which have been made for discussions on politics, organisation, economy, social welfare, youth and agriculture.
These groups will conclude their discussion in two days and produce a draft resolution to be adopted by the Congress Working Committee.
Congress To Re-Dedicate Itself to 'Nav-Sankalp': Surjewala
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, ahead of the Chintan Shivir, party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had said, "Congress was born out of a determined struggle to liberate India and its people from the shackles of oppression, discrimination, bigotry and the policy of divide and rule. In these trying times, when "Divide and Rule" has become the state policy, we resolve to re-dedicate ourselves to "nav sankalp", that is, to once again propel India onto the path of progress, prosperity and societal harmony."
"The road map shall provide a way forward not only to the Congress Party to meet up with the current set of reverses and challenges, but will also pave the way for a resilient, strong and inclusive Nation," he was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.
Posters of Sachin Pilot Removed in Udaipur Ahead of Chintan Shivir, Say His Supporters
Posters and hoardings of Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot put up in Udaipur were removed ahead of the Congress's brainstorming session, his supporters claimed on Thursday.
Hoardings and posters were put up by Pilot's supporters around the hotels, airport and in other areas of Udaipur to welcome him. However, late on Wednesday night, and on Thursday morning, the hoardings and posters were removed from different areas of the city, said Pilot's supporters, IANS reported.
When Congress' Rajasthan unit president Govind Singh Dotasra was asked to respond on the issue, he said, "All the work related to the 'Chintan Shivir' is being looked after by the AICC. In this regard, there is nothing like this happening to the best of my knowledge... and I have not given any kind of instructions in this regard."
BJP Leader Asked To Leave Udaipur Ahead of Chintan Shivir
On Thursday, ahead of Congress's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, the Udaipur Police allegedly placed BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena under house arrest in a hotel in Udaipur.
Meena was scheduled to hold a press conference in the day, but was allegedly not allowed to move out of the hotel by the police. He alleged that he was pressured by the police to leave the city.
During the altercation, a fierce fight reprotedly broke out between the Rajya Sabha MP and the police officers.
"I am being told to leave (Udaipur). They are pressuring me. Officers say they have orders from their higher-ups but could not show me the orders. This is a violation of my rights and murder of democracy," Meena said in a video statement.
Denying the allegations, Udaipur Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said, "There was possibility of disturbance to law and order due to Kirodi Meena's presence in Udaipur. So, he was sent to Jaipur," news agency PTI reported.
