Pushkar Singh Dhami To Be Sworn in as Uttarakhand CM Today

Uttarakhand CM-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami will be sworn in as the chief minister of the state on the evening of Sunday, 4 July.

Dhami was appointed as the state's BJP's legislature party leader on Saturday.

Further, on Sunday, hours before his swearing in ceremony, Dhami met former Uttarakhand chief ministers Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Singh Rawat. Dhami also, reportedly, met state minister Satpal Maharaj at the latter's residence in Dehradun.