Pushkar Singh Dhami Appointed New Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Pushkar Singh Dhami has been appointed as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a crucial legislature meet at the state headquarters in Dehradun.

“I will take the entire party along and work for the benefit of the state," the 45-year-old two-time BJP MLA and, now, Uttarakhand’s 10th chief minister told reporters on Saturday.

"We accept the challenge of serving people with the help of others, in a short time span," he further said.

According to Hindustan Times, Dhami, who is an advocate by profession and an MLA from the Khatima constituency of Udham Singh Nagar district, has not held a ministerial position in the state cabinet.

However, he has a strong hold over the youth of the state, having been the president of the party's Uttarakhand youth wing.