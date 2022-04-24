AAP Welcomes Kerala Officials in Delhi School, Kerala Govt Denies Any Such Visit

Kerala educationists visit Delhi school as welcomed by AAP leader Atishi Marlena.
(Photo: Twitter/@AtishiAAP)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi Marlena took to Twitter on Saturday, 23 April, to announce the visit of educationists from Kerala in a school in Delhi's Kalkaji to understand the 'Delhi School Model', a claim refuted by Kerala Minister for Education and Labour V Sivankutty.
The AAP leader claimed that the party hosted officials from Kerala at a government school in New Delhi. "They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state," she wrote, sharing some photographs as well.
"This is @ArvindKejriwal Govt’s idea of nation building. Development through collaboration," the tweet further read.
In response to this, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) leader Sivankutty denied the visit, saying, "Kerala’s Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the ‘Delhi Model’.
He further retorted, "At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the ‘Kerala Model’ last month. We would like to know which ‘officials’ were welcomed by the AAP MLA."
AAP Twitter handle had also shared the news claiming that the officials were extremely impressed by CM Arvind Kejriwal government's 'Happiness classes' which they wanted to implement in Kerala schools.
"Dignitaries from Kerala visit Delhi Govt Schools to witness the education revolution first-hand; say didn’t expect facilities to be THIS GOOD!" the tweet said.
During the officials' visit, AAP's Atishi “explained in detail the various steps and initiatives such as empowering Head of Schools, establishing a framework for Mentor Teachers and enhancing community participation in the upkeep of schools, that have been crucial in turning around the state of government schools in Delhi,” The Indian Express reported, citing a government statement.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)