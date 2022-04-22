Delhi: 24-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death, Accused on the Run

A case of murder has been registered after a 24-year-old woman was stabbed in Delhi's West Sagarpur on Thursday, 21 April. She was subsequently rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital where she was declared to be brought dead.

The police are trying to identify and locate the accused who is on the run.

"Around 2 pm, a PCR Call was received at PS Sagarpur regarding stabbing of a lady, Aarti, in West Sagarpur. Immediately on receipt of the information, the station house officer (SHO) Sagarpur reached the spot and found that the injured lady had already been taken to DDU hospital," the police said.

According to the police, the woman was stabbed while she was heading home with her children.