Delhi: 24-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death, Accused on the Run

A case of murder has been registered after a 24-year-old woman was stabbed in Delhi's West Sagarpur on Thursday, 21 April.
(Photo: CCTV footage accessed by The Quint)
A case of murder has been registered after a 24-year-old woman was stabbed in Delhi's West Sagarpur on Thursday, 21 April. She was subsequently rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital where she was declared to be brought dead.
The police are trying to identify and locate the accused who is on the run.
"Around 2 pm, a PCR Call was received at PS Sagarpur regarding stabbing of a lady, Aarti, in West Sagarpur. Immediately on receipt of the information, the station house officer (SHO) Sagarpur reached the spot and found that the injured lady had already been taken to DDU hospital," the police said.
According to the police, the woman was stabbed while she was heading home with her children.
Speaking to reporters, a local shopkeeper said:
"We tried our best to save her. We took her to the Deen Dayal hospital on a scooty, but we could not save her. We don't know what had happened to her," another man who had helped transport the deceased to the hospital said.
The initial probe also indicates that the accused and the victim lived close to one another in Sagarpur, before the deceased moved to her new residence. However, the motive for murder has not been ascertained yet.
Further investigation in the matter is underway.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)