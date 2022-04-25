'BJP Backed Unrest Caused by Navneet Rana': Sena As Former Takes Fight to Delhi

While several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders knocked on the doors of the central leadership in Delhi, on Monday, 25 April, over the law and order situation in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena alleged that the BJP was the mastermind behind the unrest created in Mumbai over the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa by independent Lok Sabha MP from Amravati Navneet Rana and her husband and Badnera MLA Ravi Rana.

The Ranas, who were sent to 14-day judicial custody on 24 April after being arrested and slapped with sedition, were used by the BJP to create unrest in the capital, the Sena said.

Meanwhile, the 16 Shiv Sena workers who were arrested by the Khar Police on Monday were granted bail by a court on Tuesday, and have since been released.