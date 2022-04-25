5 Workers Trapped After Under-Construction Building Collapses in South Delhi

Rescue operations are underway at the site in Satya Niketan to retrieve the workers.
Five construction workers were reported trapped in Delhi's Satya Niketan on Monday, 25 April. Rescue operations are underway at the site to retrieve them.

Five construction workers were reported trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan on Monday, 25 April. Rescue operations are underway at the site to retrieve them.

A call about the collapse of an under-construction building in the Satya Niketan area was received by the Delhi Fire Service around 1:25 pm, following which 6 fire tenders rushed to the spot.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

