5 Workers Trapped After Under-Construction Building Collapses in South Delhi

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Five construction workers were reported trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan on Monday, 25 April. Rescue operations are underway at the site to retrieve them.
A call about the collapse of an under-construction building in the Satya Niketan area was received by the Delhi Fire Service around 1:25 pm, following which 6 fire tenders rushed to the spot.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
